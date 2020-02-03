Akon

Music business event MIDEM, announces that AKON will join the MIDEM 2020 line-up in CANNES FRANCE in JUNE as keynote speaker.

AKON commented, “I want to be able to open up the diversity with different artists from different cultures and parts of the world….What drives me the most is to do things people think are impossible or deem difficult. This will be my first time at MIDEM. I am looking forward to being in a space with individuals who are all looking to push the music and entertainment industry forward.”

MIDEM Director ALEXANDRE DENIO adds, “We’re proud to welcome an artist as iconic as AKON to speak at MIDEM for the first time. AKON’s participation is completely aligned with MIDEM’s bringing together of artists and executives from across the globe and a drive to nurture emerging talent to aspire to be the next generation of internationally successful artists.”

