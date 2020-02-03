Chambers (Photo: Cox Enterprises)

ANNE COX CHAMBERS, owner of former COX MEDIA GROUP parent COX ENTERPRISES, died FRIDAY in ATLANTA at the age of 100.

CHAMBERS and sister BARBARA COX became co-owners of COX ENTERPRISES in 1974, when brother JAMES McMAHON COX JR. died; BARBARA COX died in 2007.

Their father JAMES M. COX SR. founded the company in 1898 with the purchase of the DAYTON EVENING NEWS. CHAMBERS served as Chairman of ATLANTA NEWSPAPERS (the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) and also served on the COX ENTERPRISES Board of Directors (most recently as Director Emeritus) and as Ambassador to BELGIUM under President JIMMY CARTER, for whom she was an early supporter.

A noted philanthropist, CHAMBERS was appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by President BILL CLINTON in 1994.

