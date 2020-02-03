Heffner (Photo: Twitter @theTeddyHeffner)

COLUMBIA, SC sportswriter and sportscaster TEDDY HEFFNER's "TALKING SPORTS" morning radio show is living on past the previously-announced end of its run at GLORY COMMUNICATIONS Gospel-Talk WFMV-A-W242CR (formerly WGCV-A)/COLUMBIA (NET NEWS 1/20), finding a new home at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WCOS-A (FOX SPORTS RADIO 1400), according to a report in THE STATE.

HEFFNER, the former sportswriter for THE STATE who has hosted his show for decades, had announced the end of his show effective JANUARY 31st on the air and on TWITTER, citing WFMV's pending sale and, at the time, saying that he had "no idea what I will do." But the show will live on, moving to the 9a-noon slot at WCOS beginning FEBRUARY 10th.

