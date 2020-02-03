Jennifer Lopez (Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

As befitting its MIAMI location, SUPER BOWL LIV’s Halftime Show had a distinctly all-LATINX flavor with a spectacular, fireworks-worthy show that included at least ten costume changes in 12 minutes for co-headliners PUERTRO RICAN JENNIFER LOPEZ and COLOMBIAN SHAKIRA, who rivaled the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS and the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS for on-the-field excitement.

SHAKIRA was resplendent in a strapless red gown surrounded by similarly dressed dancers, launching into the sassy “She Wolf,” then strapping on an electric guitar for “Empire" (with a nod to LED ZEPPELIN's "Kashmir") and “Whenever” before bringing on reggaeton star BAD BUNNY in silver trench coat and headband for “I Like It Like That” and ”Chantaje,” accompanied by a punchy horn section. She then dove into the audience for some crowd-surfing during – what else? -- her signature number, “Hips Don’t Lie."

J.LO emerged atop a pedestal in black leather dominatrix garb, resplendent at 50, launching into her just-a-gal-from-the-BRONX anthem, “Jenny from the Block,” segueing into “Get Right,” as she shows off her incredible pole-dancing moves from “Hustlers” as lasers slice the stage. Four costume changes later, she’s suggestively twerking with Latin pop star J BALVIN on the Spanish language numbers, “Que Color” and “Mi Gente,” ending with “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud” bringing out her 11-year-old daughter EMME to join her for an impromptu “Born In the USA,” wrapping herself in an AMERICAN flag as fireworks filled the air. SHAKIRA then joined in for a everyone-on-deck finale with a boisterous, celebratory "Waka Waka." ALEX RODRIGUEZ should be very proud.

Earlier, SUPER BOWL week in MIAMI had been marked by a series of live music events. The three-day second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena featured performances by GUNS N’ ROSES, MAROON 5, SNOOP DOGG, DJ KHALED, MEEK MILL, DABABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION and DAN + SHAY.

Other artists played lucrative corporate gigs, including LADY GAGA’s SATURDAY night show for AT&T at MIAMI’s MERIDIAN AT ISLAND GARDENS, where she famously declared, “I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow,” before sending her love to JLO and SHAKIRA. GAGA previously headlined the halftime show in 2017, memorably making her entrance by flying in from the top of the stadium.

Stars like POST MALONE earned a reported $1 million for performing at events for L.A.’s BOOTSY BELLOWS on FRIDAY night and a private VIP luncheon SATURDAY for MICHAEL RUBIN’s FANATICS brand, CARDI B was also ubiquitous around town.

Fresh off her standing ovation-worthy GRAMMY performance of “Anyone,” DEMI LOVATO, all in white, similarly leaned into a powerful national anthem, proceeded by gospel star YOLANDA ADAMS’ soulful “AMERICA the Beautiful,” with the CHILDREN’S VOICE CHORUS. Before that, PITBULL, DAN + SHAY and DJ KHALED provided the music for the on-air build-up, while JOHNNY CASH’s “Ragged Old Flag” provided the soundtrack to a patriotic, pre-kickoff video. Yet another highlight was last year’s SUPER BOWL halftime headliners MAROON 5’s pre-game performance of “Memories,” which L.A. native ADAM LEVINE dedicated to the late KOBE BRYANT.

