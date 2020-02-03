Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Maroon 5 New #1; Dua Lipa, Arizona Zervas, Blackbear, Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd Post 1000+ Spin Gains On Tight Chart; Lizzo, Taylor, Selena, Chelsea Cutler Debut

* MAROON 5 lands yet another #1 as "Memories" moves 3*-1*, up 791 spins - it has been #1 at Hot AC for 10 weeks

* The chart is very tight this week, but a number of songs score increases north of 1000 spins

* DUA LIPA goes 5*-4* with "Don't Start Now" at +1805

* ARIZONA ZERVAS moves 8*-6* with "Roxanne" at +1097

* BLACKBEAR is just shy of the top 10 with "Hot Girl Bummer," up 12*-11* and +1309 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS post the biggest gain of the week, +2139 spins with a 19*-16* move on "What A Man Gotta Do"

* THE WEEKND is at 18* with "Blinding Lights" with a gain of 1146 spins

* LIZZO has the top debut at 30* with "Cuz I Love You" and is +1111 spins

* A strong debut for TAYLOR SWIFT at 31* with "The Man" at +1182 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ and CHELSEA CUTLER also debut



Rhythmic: The Weeknd New #1; DaBaby Top 5; Roddy Ricch Surges; Russ & BIA Top 10; H.E.R./YG, Tory Lanez/T-Pain Top 15

* THE WEEKND lands another #1 with "Heartless," moving 4*-1* and is up 684 spins

* DABABY hits the top 5 with "Bop," up 467 spins

* RODDY RICCH posts a 10*-6* move with "The Box," up 1065 spins

* RUSS & BIA hit the top 10 with "Best On Earth," rising 11*-9* and are +366 spins

* H.E.R. and YG are top 15 with "Slide," climbing 16*-14* and are +214

* TORY LANEZ hits the top 15 with "Jerry Sprunger," up 17*-15*

* PARTYNEXTDOOR and DRAKE are top 20 with "Loyal," climbing 21*-19* and are +210 spins

* WALE (featuring BRYSON TILLER) and E-40 debut

Urban: DaBaby Holds Top Spot; Summer Walker Runner Up; Lil Baby Top 3; Roddy Ricch Top 5; H.E.R./YG Top 15; Summer Walker/Usher Top 20

* DABABY holds the top spot for a 4th week with "Bop" and is up another 173 spins

* SUMMER WALKER is the runner up with "Playing Games," rising 3*-2* and is +182 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 3, climbing 4*-3* with "Woah," up 525 spins

* RODDY RICCH soars into the top 5, up 11*-5* with "The Box" and +676 spins

* H.E.R. and YG go top 15 at Urban as well with "Slide," climbing 16*-15*

* SUMMER WALKER and USHER leap into the top 20 with "Come Thru," rising 24*-19* and are +399 spins

* RAPSODY, MAHLIA (featuring ELLA MAI), K. MICHELLE, and YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN all debut

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Remain #1; Post Malone Top 3; Jonas Brothers Top 15; Taylor Swift, Noah Cyrus Debut

* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for an 10th week with "Memories"

* POST MALONE hits the top 3 with "Circles," up 282 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS are top 15 in their third week with "What A Man Gotta Do," up 17*-15* and +784 spins

* HALSEY goes 33*-25* with "You should be sad," up 305 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT scores a debut at 38* with "The Man," up 259 spins

* NOAH CYRUS enters at 40* with "July," up 87 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger New #1; Theory Runner Up; Fire From The Gods Top 10; Disturbed Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take the top spot with "Inside Out," rising 4*-1* and are +180 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN are the runner up with "History Of Violence," up 3*-2* and +98 spins

* FIRE FROM THE GODS go top 10 with "Right Now," climbing 11*-9* and +90 spins

* DISTURBED hit the top 15 with "Hold On To Memories," rising 16*-14* and +138 spins

* GREEN DAY enter the top 20 with "Oh Yeah!," surging 31*-19* and +226 spins

* BLACK KEYS have the top debut at 31* with "Shine A Little Light"

* GODSMACK, IN THIS MOMENT, and GHOST HOUNDS also debut



Alternative: Meg Myers Holds Top Spot; White Reaper Runner Up; Unlikely Candidates Top 5; Billie Eilish Top 10

* MEG MYERS holds the top spot with "Running Up That Hill" for a 2nd week

* WHITE REAPER are now the runner up as "Might Be Right" rises 4*-2* and is +110 spins

* UNLIKELY CANDIDATES go 6*-4* with "Novocaine," and are +206 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 10 with "everything i wanted," surging 11*-7* and is +478 spins

* GREEN DAY vault into the top 15, up 28*-14* with "Oh Yeah!," at +739 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 15 in their third week, up 19*-15* with "Black Madonna," up 267 spins

* GROUPLOVE, PEARL JAM, and SAINT MOTEL all go top 20

* BLACK KEYS vault 33*-23* with "Shine A Little Light," up 313 spins

* TAME IMPALA have the top debut at 34* with "Lost In Yesterday" and are +168 spins

* THE 1975, KALEO, HAYLEY WILLIAMS, and MAGIC GIANT all debut

Triple A: Coldplay Retains #1 Spot; Black Pumas Runner Up; White Reaper Top 3; Michael Kiwanuka Top 10

* COLDPLAY retains the #1 spot with "Orphans"

* BLACK PUMAS are the runner up, rising 3*-2* with "Colors,"

* WHITE REAPER are now top 3 as "Might Be Right" rises 4*-3*

* MICHAEL KIWANUKA hits the top 10 as "Hero" moves 13*-10* and is +40 spins

* MARCUS KING enters the top 15 with "The Well," motoring 16*-14*

* PEARL JAM scores a big debut at 15* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

* MEG MYERS is top 20 with "Running Up That Hill," up 23*-20*

* KALEO and BAKAR also debut

« see more Net News