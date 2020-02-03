Ryan Seacrest

RYAN SEACREST has moved his radio and television representation to UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA), signing with the agency in all areas.

UTA took to FACEBOOK to note, "UTA is excited to work with Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, mega producer and entrepreneur, RYAN SEACREST! As one of the most recognizable voices across television and radio, Seacrest currently co-hosts and executive produces ABC’s EMMY AWARD-winning show 'Live With KELLY And RYAN' and long-running series 'American Idol.' SEACREST began hosting the iconic music competition series in 2002 and earned several EMMY AWARD nominations for his work on the show. Additionally, SEACREST continues to be a fixture on the award season circuit as the executive producer and host of 'E! Live On The Red Carpet' as well as the host of the annual live broadcast of 'DICK CLARK’s NEW YEAR’s Rockin’ Eve With RYAN SEACREST' for the past 15 years."

