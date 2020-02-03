Transfers

CAMP PENIEL, INC. is donating Religion KMPN/BURNET, TX to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC.

In other filings with the FCC, PACIFIC COAST CONSERVATION ALLIANCE is transferring KZSR-LP/PASO ROBLES, CA to ESTERO BAY COMMUNITY RADIO for $750, covering engineering expenses.

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION has applied for an STA to operate WCXI-A/FENTON, MI from a previously approved STA site, the site specified in the station's construction permit, at reduced power.

RAINBOW HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION AND CRIME WATCH, IN has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WURK-LP/TAMPA while it awaits zoning approval for its new site.

TILLMAN BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for WCHJ-A/BROOKHAVEN, MS due to storm damage and a lightning strike.

LA RADIO CRISTIANA NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KLDS-A (RADIO VOZ AM)-KDFM/FALFURRIAS, TX to CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. for $325,000 as part of a deal which also included PAULINO BERNAL EVANGELISM selling Spanish Religion KCZO (LA RADIO CRISTIANA)/CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX to the same buyer; the consummation notice did not include the KCZO portion of the transaction.

KENAI EDUCATIONAL MEDIA, INC. has closed on the transfer of noncommercial Variety KIBH-F/SEWARD, AK to KENAI MOUNTAINS PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. for no consideration.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K266BS/VAN BUREN, AR to JOHN BROWN UNIVERSITY for $18,429. The primary station is Contemporary Christian KLRC/TALEQUAH, OK.

And THE ROCK FM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the transfer of low power FM WROJ-LP/ST. CLOUD, MN to CALVARY CHAPEL ST. CLOUD for $1 consideration.

