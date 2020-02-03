Izzo

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO 9-11a (CT) show "HOT MIC WITH DOM IZZO" is launching its TV simulcast on sister ABC affiliate WDAY-TV-WDAZ-TV's DT3 subchannel WDAY'Z XTRA TODAY (2/3), reports the FARGO FORUM.

IZZO anchored sports on the TV side before moving to radio last SEPTEMBER 3rd; the video version of the show was announced (NET NEWS 8/20/19) when IZZO made the switch to radio but was not immediately implemented.

