BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts have arrived at the Top Sports Radio Stations of 2019. led by BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON in the major market category and ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH for mid-markets.

The major market top 20:

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ-A-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES

And the mid-market top 20:

ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS ENTERCOM Sports WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9)/MEMPHIS GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (ESPN 850)/CLEVELAND ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC (ESPN 99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI-WAUK-A (ESPN 94.5/ESPN 540)/MILWAUKEE GUARANTY BROADCASTING Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE

