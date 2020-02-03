Pardi (Photo: Jim Wright)

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his current hit, “Hearache Medication."

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES, and Dir./Promotion & Artist Engagement CHRIS FABIANI; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY LAWS, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST BRENT JONES, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion KATELYN LESTER. All Access delivered sweet treats to the CAPITOL office today (2/3) in celebration of their success.

