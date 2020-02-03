Stokes

ENTERCOM News-Talk WAOK-A (NEWS & TALK 1380)/ATLANTA has shifted midday host DR. RASHAD RICHEY to mornings and has added "ON POINT WITH JUANDOLYN STOKES" for middays 10a-1p (ET).

"JUANDOLYN STOKES is a leader in our community and embodies the WAOK mission, which serves as an informative, empowering, engaging and entertaining voice of ATLANTA,” said SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY. “It is our goal to provide our city with everything they need to navigate their world and I believe the addition of JUANDOLYN, as well as our new weekday lineup, will benefit our audience on all platforms.”

"I’m excited to expand my connection with the people of ATLANTA by engaging with them through my new daily talk show,” said STOKES, pastor at DEEPER LIFE IN CHRIST MINISTRIES. “I look forward to sharing my lifelong values and views on the topics affecting our community to deliver a quality, informative show for our listeners to tune in to.”

