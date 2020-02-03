Debuts Feb. 10

JVC Top 40/Rhythmic WPTY (PARTY 105.3)/NASSAU-SUFFOLK (LONG ISLAND), NY has announced a new morning show will debut FEBRUARY 10. PARTY 105.3 is bringing aboard STEVE AND LEANNA, LONG ISLAND morning radio veterans.

JVC BROADCASTING/NEW YORK VP/GM BRUCE SHEPARD commented, "The new PARTY 105 morning show will be fun, locally focused and family friendly. STEVE and LEEANA both live on LONG ISLAND, unlike other shows in the market.

STEVE's LONG ISLAND resume lists starting at WYFA at the age of 17; WBLI for over 25 years; WBEA (101.7 THE BEACH); WEHM; and nearly 10 years at WKJY.

JVC MEDIA President and CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO added, "This is live, local and hometown radio the way it is supposed to be, we’re not phoning it in. To say you are live and local isn’t enough, the radio personalities have to be involved in the community, involved in local charities and events and become ambassadors for the radio station. There is no better team to do this than STEVE and LEEANA."

STEVE commented, "I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic, live and local radio organization like JVC BROADCASTING. I am looking forward to helping JVC continue to grow and prosper."

LEANNA added, "I can’t wait to get started. This is going to be a fun local show with tons of listener interaction. Starting your day can be a challenge, especially on LONG ISLAND, we are going to make it a little easier and a lot more entertaining."

