Silver

Science fiction audiobook publisher PODIUM AUDIO is adding a marketing executive experienced in the podcasting field as the company expands into original content, naming GUNPOWDER & SKY Co-Head of Marketing & Insights and former AWESOMENESSTV Head of Marketing MARGARET LANEY SILVER as Head of Strategic Marketing.

“MAGGIE is a highly-accomplished entertainment executive with extensive marketing, distribution and production experience,” said CEO SCOTT DICKEY. “As PODIUM evolves from an indie publisher into an audio-first studio, we are extremely fortunate to bring someone with her unique background in entertainment marketing, product and content to this team.”

“Simply put, PODIUM’s team is extraordinary,” said SILVER. “I couldn’t be more excited to join a company so well-positioned to benefit from the current trends in the audiobook, podcasting and audio-innovation spaces.”

« see more Net News