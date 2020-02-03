Forum

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTTH-A-K238BU/SEATTLE will host a GOP Gubernatorial Forum on FEBRUARY 28th at the WASHINGTON STATE HISTORY MUSEUM in TACOMA, with all four Republican candidates in attendance, State Senator PHIL FORTUNATO, former BOTHELL Mayor JOSHUA FREED, REPUBLIC Police Chief LOREN CULP, and businessman ANTON SAKHAROV. The event, moderated by KTTH afternoon host JASON RANTZ, will be aired at 3p (PT) MARCH 2nd.

”This won’t be a boring debate of canned answers to fit in 30 second slots,” said RANTZ. “This will be an in-depth look at the issues that matter to voters most. Candidates will be challenged, the pace will be quick, and solutions to WASHINGTON’s biggest problems will be demanded of all the Republican candidates.”

