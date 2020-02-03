Amazon Music Presents 'Country Heat' at CRS

AMAZON MUSIC will host its third annual "AMAZON MUSIC PRESENTS: COUNTRY HEAT" at this year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH. The show will feature performances by KELSEA BALLERINI, NIKO MOON, GABBY BARRETT, JON LANGSTON and THE CADILLAC THREE. The showcase will take place from 6-8p (CT) and close out the first day of CRS.

“Country music continues to be one of the top-performing genres on our service,” said KELLY RICH, Country Lead for AMAZON MUSIC in NASHVILLE. “Country Heat represents the biggest and best in Country music right now, and we’re thrilled to bring one of our most popular playlists to life for the third year in a row. We’re ecstatic to bring such a dynamic group of today’s established and rising stars, who are defining modern Country music, on stage during CRS.”

CRS is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. If you haven't already, register here.

