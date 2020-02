New Reading Book Coming Tuesday

NIELSEN AUDIO will reissue READING, PA FALL '19 Book on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th due to iHEARTMEDIA Spanish CHR WRFY-HD2 being inadvertently omitted from the data released on JANUARY 22nd.

According to NIELSEN, the audience estimates for other stations will not be affected.

Find the revised READING FALL '19 ratings TOMORROW here.

