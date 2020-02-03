L.A. Lloyd Rocks X 106.9

WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNICATIONS’s Active Rock KMZK (X 106.9)/GRAND JUNCTION, CO has added KLBJ/AUSTIN, TX PD and morning host L.A. LLOYD to afternoons. LLOYD's syndicated "Rock 30 Countdown" show will continue to run on SATURDAY mornings on X 106.9 as well.

"Bringing on L.A. LLOYD to take over afternoon drive was a no-brainer," said KMZK PD/morning host KAIN. "All the changes last year were exciting and L.A. LLOYD was my first pick for a fellow radio veteran to round out our fresh new sound. I was excited when he told me 'Yes!'"

