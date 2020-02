Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS appeared as a musical guest on NBC-TV's "SATURDAY Night Live" (SNL) last weekend (2/1). COMBS performed two songs, "Lovin' On You" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart," off his recent album, "What You See Is What You Get."

Enjoy COMBS' performance of "Lovin' On You" here and "Beer Never Broke My Heart" here.

