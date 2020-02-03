Apply Now!

FLINN BROADCASTING Top 40 WHBQ (Q107.5)/MEMPHIS is looking for a Morning co-host and Promotions Director. These are two big jobs rolled into one position, as LIZ is leaving the LATTY & LIZ show. Deets on where she's going, soon.

Needed: Someone who understands how to connect to an audience in morning drive on the radio and online. Can you bring to the table daily content that cuts thru and builds a competitive morning show in MEMPHIS? Can you be the next great Promotions Director that owns the streets and helps create killer sales opportunities with promotions?

If that's you, please send your package now to chris.taylor@flinn.com -- no calls please. FLINN BROADCASTING is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

« see more Net News