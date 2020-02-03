Leland

Podcaster GARY LELAND has been named EVP of BIZTALKRADIO. LELAND began by selling wallpaper and softball gear online and at brick-and-mortar stores in ARLINGTON, TX, with a successful foray into video marketing leading to the launch of the first of his several podcasts in 2004; he produces several shows, including a network of softball podcasts for his FASTPITCH.TV and cryptocurrency show "CRYPTO COUSINS."

“BIZTALKRADIO has been a strong option for business and lifestyle content, ” said COO SCOTT MILLER. “We continue to grow our radio footprint, but to support our affiliates we felt we needed a stronger digital and social media focus. GARY is well known in the radio podcasting space and is a marketer by nature.”

“Radio is still a very powerful medium,” said LELAND. “My father-in-law owned a radio station in TEXAS. I have seen first hand how local radio can impact a community. Radio still has a role to play, but we have to recognize how people consume radio is changing. My goal is to embrace the change and drive more listeners to our programmers and affiliates. To be a resource to help both stay viable in the 21st century.”

