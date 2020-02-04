Aaron Greenwald

Arts programmer and administrator AARON GREENWALD is joining the BIG EARS FESTIVAL as managing director, effective immediately.

GREENWALD will work with festival founder, artistic and executive director ASHLEY CAPPS on all aspects of BIG EARS, the KNOXVILLE, TN based not-for-profit organization responsible for producing the BIG EARS FESTIVAL.

Specifically, GREENWALD will be focused on envisioning the evolution and growth of the festival over the next 3 to 5 years.

Prior to joining BIG EARS, GREENWALD spent many years as the executive director of DUKE Performances, the professional performing arts presenter at DUKE UNIVERSITY.

More on the BIG EARS FESTIVAL and this year’s lineup here.

