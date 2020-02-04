-
Aaron Greenwald Joins Big Ears Festival
February 4, 2020 at 6:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Arts programmer and administrator AARON GREENWALD is joining the BIG EARS FESTIVAL as managing director, effective immediately.
GREENWALD will work with festival founder, artistic and executive director ASHLEY CAPPS on all aspects of BIG EARS, the KNOXVILLE, TN based not-for-profit organization responsible for producing the BIG EARS FESTIVAL.
Specifically, GREENWALD will be focused on envisioning the evolution and growth of the festival over the next 3 to 5 years.
Prior to joining BIG EARS, GREENWALD spent many years as the executive director of DUKE Performances, the professional performing arts presenter at DUKE UNIVERSITY.
More on the BIG EARS FESTIVAL and this year’s lineup here.
-