Ben & Skin

Former ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS midday hosts BEN ROGERS and JEFF "SKIN" WADE have landed at crosstown Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) for 2-5p (CT), starting MONDAY (2/1). Current afternoon host RUSS MARTIN moves to 5-7p. "THE BEN & SKIN SHOW" will also include sidekick KEVIN "KT" TURNER and producer KRYSTINA RAY.

“We’re beyond excited to reconnect with listeners,” said ROGERS. “They’ve always been the fuel for our rocket ship, and we think they’re absolutely going to love this no-holds-barred version of our show. We’ll have complete freedom to combine everything we’re passionate about into three hours of unfiltered comedy, pop culture and sports talk. We plan to explore it all in the funniest and most entertaining ways possible.”

“When we were offered the opportunity to be on a station that we grew up listening to, it got our creative juices flowing in a way that we hadn’t felt in a long time,” said WADE. “This is huge for us.”

