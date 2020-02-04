Twins Deal

The MINNESOTA TWINS have signed a multi-year deal to use SKYVIEW NETWORKS' AdView inventory management and live read capture software.

“After thoroughly researching the market, it is clear that SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ industry-leading AdView software is best suited to enhance our day-to-day broadcast operations, while also driving greatly-improved efficiencies in our reporting processes,” said TWINS Senior Broadcast Manager ANDREW HALVERSON. “We are eager to partner with SKYVIEW’s team to maximize their resources for the betterment of our broadcasts and our advertisers alike.”

“We are very excited to partner with the TWINS for the upcoming MLB season,” said SKYVIEW VP/Business Development MATT STYS. “Our AdView software is customizable to each franchise user’s needs and we are confident that the TWINS’ advertiser partnerships will benefit strongly from this system.”

« see more Net News