Placebo Ink New Label Deal

ADAM GREENUP has been upped to Managing Director for SILVA SCREEN LABEL GROUP. Concurrently, the U.K. label SO RECORDINGS, part of the newly formed SILVA SCREEN LABEL GROUP, has announced the addition of PLACEBO to its artist roster.

"In the 10 years ADAM has been with the company, he has made a substantial contribution and, in many instances, has been a catalyst for positive change within SILVA SCREEN," said CEO REYNOLD D’SILVA. "His new appointment recognises the role he has played and will see him work alongside myself to oversee all aspects of the group's labels, including SO RECORDINGS and his existing legal and business affairs functions.”

GREENUP said, “REYNOLD is an unsung legend of the independent music scene and I feel very lucky we met when we did, as he offered me not just a job, but amazing guidance, encouragement and huge opportunity across the last ten years. Since then we have achieved great things of which I am personally very proud. To work here as MD with full support of our long-standing team is something I am looking forward to. Signing PLACEBO is a fitting anniversary present and promises to be a hugely exciting journey that we are more than ready for. We’ve been close to ALEX, DAVE and ANGUS at RIVERMAN for a long

time, who are an incredible management team.”

On the the label's new signing of PLACEBO, D’SILVA added, "The band and their management could have signed with at least 10 other labels and indeed they were pursued aggressively by all of them. To say we are over the moon is an understatement. Having heard the new tracks, this eighth album sees the band at their creative peak and cement their standing as a seminal band in the rock world.”

