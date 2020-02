Mike Ryan

MIKE RYAN former APD/MD at PAMAL Hot AC WKBE (107.1 THE POINT)/ ALBANY informs ALL ACCESS that he is a free agent.

Before WKBE RYAN hosted Nights on PAMAL Top 40 WFLY (FLY 92.3)/ALBANY and did a weekend shift on ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON.



RYAN can be reached at @MikeRyanRadio or via email at ryangoer@gmail.com and (518) 526-2323

