Emily Makinzie

Former KSE MEDIA Hot AC KIMN (MIX 100)/DENVER, middayer EMILY MAKINZIE has found a new home as BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER, anchoring afternoon drive and fill-in host.

She also continues to emcee events throughout the DENVER area, including the upcoming BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE MARTINI PARTY on FEBRUARY 8th.

Visit ThatRedEmily.com or email theemilyann@yahoo.com.

