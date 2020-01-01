Financials

SIRIUSXM released fourth quarter and full-year 2019 operating and financial results, including revenue of $2.1 billion and $7.8 billion, respectively, increasing 38% and 35% compared to the prior year periods.

Revenue was boosted by the acquisition of PANDORA MEDIA on FEBRUARY 1, 2019. The Company's net income declined 3% to $243 million in the fourth quarter, while full-year net income totaled $914 million, down from $1.2 billion in 2018 due to higher acquisition, refinancing, and depreciation and amortization expenses in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period, while full-year 2019 net income per diluted share declined to $0.20 from $0.26 in 2018.

On a pro forma basis, fourth quarter revenue grew 6% from $1.9 billion and full-year revenue climbed 8% from $7.3 billion in the prior year periods. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter totaled $587 million, down from $593 million in the prior year period. For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA grew 14% to $2.4 billion, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.6%, an improvement of approximately 160 basis points from 2018. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin was driven primarily by revenue growth across the business and cost efficiencies in subscriber acquisition costs and revenue share and royalties. Pro forma figures assume the Pandora acquisition closed on JANUARY 1, 2018.

"I am so proud of SIRIUSXM's milestone performance last year. Not only did we achieve our 10th consecutive year of one million-plus self-pay net additions, but we successfully completed the acquisition of PANDORA MEDIA and drove each business to record-high financial performance. Looking forward to 2020, we're excited about a new decade of opportunity before us and confident in reiterating our guidance for the year," said CEO JIM MEYER.

« back to Net News