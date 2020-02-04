-
LPFM North Of L.A. Changes Hands
-
RIDGE ROUTE COMMUNITIES MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY is transferring KFZR-LP/FRAZIER PARK, CA to MOUNTAIN RADIO for no consideration.
In other filings with the FCC, POTTSVILLE BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has requested an STA to operate WPPA-A/POTTSVILLE, PA with parameters at variance due to copper wire theft from the station's ground system.
WJBW LLC has applied for an STA to operate WJBW-A/JUPITER, FL with an emergency wire antenna at reduced power from an alternate location while it seeks a permanent site.
CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for K205DM/GLIDE, OR after its tower fell in ice and wind.
EUREKA BROADCASTING CO., INC. has closed on the sale of Adult Standards KURY-A-K287CF and Classic Hits KURY-F/BROOKINGS, OR to BICOASTAL MEDIA LICENSES II, LLC for $500,000
And PORT BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Top 40/Rhythmic WCYR-A (HOT RADIO MAINE)/VEAZIE, ME and W275CQ/BANGOR, ME to MAINEINVESTS, LLC for $100,000.
