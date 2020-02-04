Partners In Podcasting

U.K. audio production company SOMETHIN' ELSE has inked a partnership deal with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT to develop podcasts worldwide. The deal will see SONY MUSIC providing content creation, marketing, and monetization support to SOMETHIN' ELSE.

SOMETHIN' ELSE has opened a NEW YORK office to lead its expansion into the U.S. market; the company has produced several leading podcasts in BRITAIN, including "DAVID TENNANT DOES A PODCAST WITH...," "THE FRED & ROSE WEST TAPES," and "THE SUN KING WITH DAVID DIMBLEBY," and has recently added more shows that will be included in the SONY deal, including "HOW DID WE GET HERE?" and "THE LAST POST."

SOMETHIN' ELSE Founder/CEO JEZ NELSON said, “We are extremely excited about entering into this Joint Venture with SONY MUSIC. It’s a dream combination of our decades of audio production expertise and podcast success with their global reach, market expertise, marketing power and creative nous. This partnership will allow us, together, to rapidly expand our podcast business, reaching new audiences and revenues. SONY’s ambition in this space matches ours and we look forward to playing an even bigger part in the podcast revolution.”

SONY MUSIC UK Chairman/CEO JASON ILEY said, “We are building a diverse music and entertainment company by working with partners who are the best in their fields. SOMETHIN’ ELSE have driven so much of the creativity and innovation in British podcasting and we are delighted to help bring their work to audiences around the world.”

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Pres./Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales DENNIS KOOKER added, “SOMETHIN’ ELSE is an established podcast leader focused on bringing high-quality programming to listeners and we are very impressed with the company JEZ NELSON and team have built. Our new partnership will support SOMETHIN’ ELSE’s continued creative success and expand the reach of its shows to a truly global audience.”

