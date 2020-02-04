New Name, Focus

Celebrity divorce attorney LAURA WASSER is moving her "DIVORCE SUCKS!" podcast from PODCASTONE to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK with a new name, "ALL'S FAIR WITH LAURA WASSER," and an expanded scope covering other topics. The first episode of the revamped podcast, with guest KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, posts on FEBRUARY 11th, with new episodes posting TUESDAYS.

“I started the ‘DIVORCE SUCKS!’ podcast two years ago to answer people’s questions about divorce and work to destigmatize how listeners view divorce,” said WASSER. “Since releasing the podcast, I’ve learned that conversations around divorce naturally transition into conversations about all kinds of human nature such as relationships, business, lifestyles, parenting and so much more. This relaunch into ‘ALL'S FAIR’ with iHEARTRADIO provides an opportunity for me to utilize my experiences as well as my guests’ stories and address a wider range of topics.”

