First Round

SPROCKIT has selected the first round of startups to be featured at the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 18-22. The program for emerging companies to work on developing new technologies for the broadcasting industry allows participants to demonstrate their technologies at the SPROCKIT Pavilion in the North Hall of the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTERas well as participating in SPROCKIT Sync networking meetings all year and other engagements.

“SPROCKIT startups continue to transform the media, entertainment and technology sector, resulting in seven acquisitions in 2019 and raising more than 1 billion USD in funding overall since we began in 2013,” said SPROCKIT Founder and CEO HARRY GLAZER. “We look forward to showcasing our next cohort in the SPROCKIT Pavilion at NAB SHOW this year.”

The first ten participating startups include:

BELLWETHR

BIXY

CHARTBEAT

CROSS SCREEN MEDIA

ENVISION

IGNIFAI

NÄDL

NEVER.NO

TETAVI

ZENSPORTS



The deadline to apply for consideration is MARCH 1st. Find out more by clicking here or email startups@sprockit.com.

« see more Net News