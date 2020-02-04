311's 50 Dates In 50 States Kicks Off Feb. 20

To honor their 30th Anniversary, 311 have announced that they will play concerts in all 50 U.S. States this year. Their 50 DATES IN 50 STATES tour will kick off in NEW ORLEANS on FEBRUARY 20th-21st during Mardis Gras, where their performance will be filmed by DIRECTTV for a future air date in 2020.

311 50 DATES IN 50 STATES will include three nights of their biennial 311 DAY fan celebration event in LAS VEGAS, where the band will play 90 different songs over a 3 night run that will also be available by Live Webcast via Live311.com / Nugs.tv.

In addition, SIRIUSXM's LITHIUM channel will air a 311 Channel Takeover. SIRIUS XM will be airing the weekend’s concerts, and interviews with the band, as well as an exclusive 5 song in-studio set performed at LITHIUM LIVE STUDIOS.

Hometown fans of the band can also look forward to a special summer tribute concert in their hometown of OMAHA in JULY. A big part of the "50 Dates" will feature LIVE NATION summer tour package of 36 dates with INCUBUS, 311, and BADFLOWER.

311 still features its original lineup 30 years later including drummer CHAD SEXTON, singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer SA MARTINEZ, guitarist TIM MAHONEY, and bassist P-Nut.

