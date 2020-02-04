Frankie DiVita And Ken Anthony Talk Radio And Music

ALL ACCESS' Rock Editor KEN ANTHONY and Voiceover Talent FRANKIE DIVITA have launched "The Spirit Of Radio" podcast. ANTHONY and DIVITA, recently departed from the weekend on-air lineup at MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/25/19), got together at the BENZTOWN studios in GLENDALE, CA to discuss the state of radio in 2020 as well as Rock music news like the passing of RUSH drummer NEIL PEART and the recent Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

DIVITA said, “Ken and I had worked together at KLOS since 2015 and are both radio broadcast veterans, having spent years behind the mic at various stations. We still have a passion for radio, music and the artists, so we decided to keep doing what we love in podcast form.”

ANTHONY said, "It was FRANKIE's idea to call it 'The Spirit Of Radio' podcast. With the recent downsizing of radio talent across the country and the passing of PEART (who wrote the lyrics for the RUSH song of the same name), it felt appropriate to keep the spirit of radio alive, even if it's only in a podcast."

Future editions of the podcast will feature interviews with radio personalities and musicians all with the intent of keeping the spirit of radio alive.

Check out the first edition of "The Spirit Of Radio" podcast here.

