Rihanna (Photo: JStone / Shutterstock.com)

The NAACP will award RIHANNA the PRESIDENT’S AWARD during the 51st NAACP IMAGE AWARDS. The LIVE TV special on BET will be held on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd from PASADENA, CA.

NAACP Pres./CEO DERRICK JOHNSON said, “RIHANNA has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.

From her business achievements through FENTY beauty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, RIHANNA epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our PRESIDENT’S AWARD.”

Past winners of the award have included SHAWN “JAY-Z” CARTER, JESSE JACKSON, LAURYN HILL, SOLEDAD O’BRIEN, COLIN POWELL, CONDOLEEZZA RICE, and MUHAMMAD ALI. Voting is still open to the public and fans are encouraged to submit their votes until FEBRUARY 7th by visiting here.

« see more Net News