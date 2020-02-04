SF Affiliate

LAZER BROADCASTING has flipped its newly-acquired Regional Mexican KSFN-A (RADIO LAZER)/PIEDMONT-SAN FRANISCO to Spanish Sports as UNANIMO DEPORTES SAN FRANCISCO, affiliated with the UNANIMO DEPORTES radio network and serving as the SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS' Spanish language affiliate. LAZER bought the station from MAPLETON LICENSE OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC for $200,000 and temporarily put its RADIO LAZER format on the station.

LAZER CRO GERARDO MARTINEZ said, "The professional sports journalism that UNANIMO DEPORTES brings to sports fans is unmatched. We're thrilled to offer top-level Spanish language sports talk and play by play for LIGA MX and English PREMIER LEAGUE soccer matches, and KSFN-AM 1510 is the official home of the SAN FRANCISCO GIGANTES. We are fortunate to bring GIANTS baseball in Español to the legions of faithful Latino fans in the SF BAY AREA."

"We are very excited about this announcement. SAN FRANCISCO is an important market that has a thriving Latino community, including very loyal, passionate and knowledgeable sports fans," said UNANIMO DEPORTES Pres. LINO GARCIA. "Since we launched the network, in SEPTEMBER 2019, we have been looking for the right partner to make our content available in SAN FRANCISCO, and we know, LAZER BROADCASTING is that partner because we share a vision to ignite the power of Sports and Latino culture in the BAY AREA."

