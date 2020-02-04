WIR

WOMEN IN RADIO (WIR) will hold its 4th Annual "Cocktails, Cupcakes, and Conversations" event on MARCH 7th in ATLANTA.

The organization's yearly event aligns with its mission to encourage and support the advancement of women in the radio industry by offering participants the opportunity to network with women who work in various capacities in this business.

“ATLANTA is the perfect location for this year's event because it is one of the top 10 radio markets in the UNITED STATES,” said MEAGHAN TAYLOR, Founder of WOMEN IN RADIO. “This organization will continue to advocate for women in this space by providing more programs for those seeking mentorship in this industry.”

To purchase tickets for this event, visit https://www.womeninradio.org/wirxatl

