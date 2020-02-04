Cali Yaworski

ROSER COMMUNICATIONS Country WBGK and WBUG (BUG COUNTRY 99.7 & 101.1)/UTICA, NY has hired CALICO “CALI” YAWORSKI for nights, replacing the syndicated LIA show. The personality, known on air simply as CALI, does quadruple duty for the cluster, working as producer of the “Talk of the Town” morning show on WUTQ (TALK 100.7 FM), weekends on Top 40 WSKS/WSKU (KISS-FM 97.9/105.5), and is co-Social Media Dir. for the group.

With the new addition, BUG COUNTRY now has live, local jocks from 6a-midnight ET, and then runs CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated “BLAIR GARNER Show” in overnights.

