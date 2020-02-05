Sony Music On The Rise

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports SONY’s annual recorded music streaming revenues rose by $389 million in calendar 2019, up 19.3% your-on-year to $2.4 billion.

Annual physical music sales dipped by $106m in the 12 months to $803m, while download sales fell by $61m to $321m.

MBW makes these calculations as SONY CORP has announced its results for calendar Q4 2019 (its fiscal Q3), i.e. the three months to end of DECEMBER.

