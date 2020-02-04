Country Music Association

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed the results of its newest “CMA Insights” research study, which shows an increase in daily listeners to Country music.

The study tracked consumer behavior from MAY through DECEMBER 2019, surveying people who listened to Country music via any platform, including terrestrial and satellite radio, all of the major DSPs, consumers’ personal music collections, TV, and video (including YOUTUBE and VEVO). Here are some of the study’s topline results.

• Daily listeners among the Country audience increased two percentage points overall by the end of 2019 – up from 25% in MAY to 27% by the year’s end. This represents an 8% lift in daily listeners among the audience nationally.

• The shift in more daily listeners is most evident among 18-34-year-old and 50-64-year-old Country listeners. The number of daily listeners among these two demographics saw larger increases, while also seeing more shifts away from the number of occasional listeners — a potential indication of converting listeners in those age demographics to more engaged fans.

• The average Country music listener spends roughly 50% of their music listening time tuning into Country, and the same share of time with non-Country genres. These listening shares can vary by listening platform, as well as demographic and geographical factors.

• The Country audience size held steady across 2019 with one in two adults tuning in to Country music at least on a monthly basis, according to CMA’s study of U.S. music listeners.

“The fact that Country music is garnering more daily listeners means we are connecting more frequently with our audience,” said KAREN STUMP, CMA Senior Director, Market Research. “We’re converting casual listeners to more engaged listeners.”

In addition to sharing the new research, CMA announced the launch of “Trendwatch,” a Country music consumer research dashboard exclusively available to CMA members. Trendwatch offers a monthly snapshot of key music engagement behaviors, showing both what the Country consumer is saying and doing currently, and tracking that activity over time. Trendwatch will be emailed monthly to CMA members at the beginning of each month.

