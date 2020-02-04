SOTU Coverage

CBS NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates live coverage of the STATE OF THE UNION address TONIGHT (2/4).

The coverage, beginning at 9p (ET), will be anchored by BILL REHKOPF in WASHINGTON, with STEVEN PORTNOY on CAPITOL HILL and ADRIENNE BARD, LEONARD STEINHORN, CAMI MCCORMICK, JILL SCHLESINGER, and JEFF MCCAUSLAND contributing. The coverage will also include short-form special reports and streaming.

« see more Net News