Space Chat

TODAY's edition of WESTWOOD ONE's "FIRST LIGHT" includes an interview conducted, partly, in space.

Host MICHAEL TOSCANO, firmly planted on Earth, recorded an interview TUESDAY (2/4) with CHRISTINA KOCH, speaking to him from the INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION 48 hours before her scheduled return to Earth after 328 days in space. It's not TOSCANO's first chat with the crew at the space station, having done interviews with the crew last year.

