Erika Ender Signs With BMG

Multi-Platinum, LATIN singer-songwriter, performer and producer ERIKA ENDER has signed a wide-ranging global multimedia partnership deal with BMG that includes a publishing administration agreement for her future works, a new recording agreement for her upcoming studio album, a book deal to publish her autobiography, a first-look documentary film agreement and development deal with her multi-platform company, ENDERTAINMENT.

ENDER said, “Over the years, my career has diversified into multiple branches of entertainment and different markets within the music industry and with my new BMG family, I feel I found a home that not only sees the world of music and music entertainment from a global perspective, but also, like me, believes that the world is unlimited and that makes me feel free to create and be the best I can in all the things I love to do...BMG lets me be me…”

BMG EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES, THOMAS SCHERER commented, “We are honored that ERIKA has chosen BMG as both her new label and publishing home. Together we have a highly ambitious team that all share in the same global vision for the future. As one of entertainment’s most inspiring entrepreneurs, she has embraced all we have to offer beyond publishing and records, to television, for her show TalenPro, and also books as an author. She is truly an inspiration and we are proud to welcome ERIKA to the BMG family and look forward to working alongside her!”

Pictured: MARIAN WOLF, VP, Global Writer Services & China; THOMAS SCHERER, EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, BMG LA; ERIKA ENDER; MONTI OLSON, SVP, Head of FRONTLINE PUBLISHING, BMG US; ELI PONCE, Director, A&R, BMG US.

