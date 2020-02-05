(L-R) Johnson, Neu, Brown

ALPHA MEDIA CHR Format Captain and OM/Morning host at WDJX/LOUISVILLE reached out with news about staff adjustments at the cluster.

"I'm happy to announce some changes in the Promotions Department effective immediately. CHRIS JOHNSON will shift his roles remaining as Promotions Director for (Hip Hop) WGZB and (Urban) WMJM but will also focus his talents on the Digital Department, and IT for all 5 stations. With this move, we will also be elevating MCKENZIE NEU to Promotions Director for (Top 40) WDJX, (Alternative) WGHL, and (Adult Hits) WXMA. Her role as evening personality on DJX will be unchanged."

But wait... there's more, as DAVIS continues, "Additionally, MATTHEW "12" BROWN has been elevated to APD for WGZB and WMJM. Before returning to ALPHA MEDIA in the Fall of 2019, 12 was APD for WTFX (iHEART LOUISVILLE's Urban station).

12 commented, "I want to thank my Program Director DJ Q, my Operations Manager BEN DAVIS and Market President STEVE BEARANCE for their confidence in me and belief in the value I bring to the team."

