"FACEBOOK turned 16 this week," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"Later this year, TWITTER will turn 14 (MAR. 2006), INSTAGRAM turns 10 (OCT. 2010) and SNAPCHAT will turn 9 (SEPT. 2011).

"No doubt social media has turned our moments that matter into shared experiences, as well as offering brands the opportunity to humanize; interact with the audience.

"So as we celebrate 16 years in the space that forever changed how we communicate, it would be good to revisit how serving the audience must be at the heart of our use of social media + how to align our content & behavior to the appropriate platforms in order make any of this matter."

