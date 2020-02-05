-
No New Station Sales In FCC Database Wednesday Morning
February 5, 2020 at 5:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning.
In the filings that did make it to the Commission, STAs were requested by MENDOTA BROADCASTING, INC. (W253BX/STREATOR, IL, temporary tower after licensed tower collapsed); BDJ RADIO ENTERPRISES, LLC (KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS, daytime operation at nighttime facility after daytime site was sold); and NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION (KRVN-A/LEXINGTON, NE, nondirectional operating fulltime with reduced nighttime power due to damage to switcher electrical system).
And PRAIRIE PUBLIC BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K220FF/CROSBY, ND (grain elevator on which antenna was mounted is being torn down, new site sought).
-