No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning.

In the filings that did make it to the Commission, STAs were requested by MENDOTA BROADCASTING, INC. (W253BX/STREATOR, IL, temporary tower after licensed tower collapsed); BDJ RADIO ENTERPRISES, LLC (KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS, daytime operation at nighttime facility after daytime site was sold); and NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION (KRVN-A/LEXINGTON, NE, nondirectional operating fulltime with reduced nighttime power due to damage to switcher electrical system).

And PRAIRIE PUBLIC BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K220FF/CROSBY, ND (grain elevator on which antenna was mounted is being torn down, new site sought).

