Shea, Tinley

COX MEDIA GROUP/LONG ISLAND, NY VP/GM JOHN SHEA has set his retirement. SHEA has served as VP/GM the cluster which includes Top 40 WBLI, Classic Rock WBAB and its digital media platform, Local Solutions, since MAY 2006.

“JOHN is the kind of passionate leader that we love at CMG,” said EVP/Radio BILL HENDRICH. “JOHN loves his team. He loves his stations. And he loves LONG ISLAND. We are losing a friend and a great business partner but know that he has worked hard for this day and wish him the absolute best in his retirement.”

CEO KIM GUTHRIE said SHEA would be greatly missed. “JOHN has been a fabulous leader for CMG since taking the helm at CMG/LONG ISLAND back in 2006,” GUTHRIE said. “LONG ISLAND is a fiercely competitive market in that it competes with over 50 signals from NEW YORK CITY and the tri-state. We thank JOHN for his tireless leadership over the years and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

CMG has appointed its current Dir./Sales KATELIN TINLEY, as SHEA’s replacement. TINLEY started her career with CMG in 2005 as an account executive for WBLI. In 2009, she became a local sales manager and was promoted in 2013 to general sales manager.

“KATELIN is one of the many great leaders that we have on our Long Island team. She is also a fine example of growth in our company,” HENDRICH said. “With her successive promotions, KATELIN has grown and developed herself to be ready to take on this new leadership opportunity. We are excited to have KATELIN be our VP/GM of LONG ISLAND and look forward to her leading the team to continued success.”

