Barnard

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS has inked morning host TOM BARNARD to a multi-year contract extension. BARNARD, the 2006 MARCONI AWARD winner for Large Market Personality of the Year, has been with the station since 1986.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Content and Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said, "With pride and pleasure we celebrate the news that TOM will continue to broadcast from the place he most belongs, KQRS. TOM is the TWIN CITIES’ hometown-born morning king, and CUMULUS is immensely proud and protective of our long relationship with him.”

VP/Market Manager SHELLY MALECHA WILKES said, "TOM BARNARD is an amazing and legendary talent. We could not be happier to extend our agreement with him. Today is a very good day for KQRS.”

BARNARD said, "I’m so grateful to the listeners and advertisers for supporting the KQ MORNING SHOW for the past 34 years. Thanks to them, all my years as a morning host will be spent at the legendary KQRS. Thanks to SHELLY for the support system she provides me. I’m so honored to continue to do what I love in my hometown. I can’t ask for anything more.”

