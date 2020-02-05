Julian Swirsky

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted JULIAN SWIRSKY to SVP/A&R. SWIRSKY has been A&R Manager since 2018. He started as A&R consultant during his junior year at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY. SWIRSKY will remain based based in NEW YORK.

EVP ROB STEVENSON said, “JULIAN’s knowledge of the evolving landscape, his drive to define what’s ‘next,’ and refusal to take no for an answer provided the engine for signing two of popular culture’s most exciting new talents. Relying on these instincts and an endless passion for the artists who he supports, he is fast becoming one of the industry’s most forward-thinking A&R executives.”

“I have tremendous respect for MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, ROB, BEN, and the entire team,” added SWIRSKY. “They have consistently encouraged me to take risks, be creative, and break the mold in any way possible. REPUBLIC is the archetype of what a modern record label should be. There’s no better place to work at. I’m thrilled for what the future holds.”

