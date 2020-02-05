New affiliates

CIRCLE, the Country music and lifestyle-focused television network that launched in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/11/19), has added new affiliates in NASHVILLE, ATLANTA, PHOENIX, ST. LOUIS, KANSAS CITY and MOBILE, AL. All of the new affiliates are MEREDITH CORPORATION stations. In NASHVILLE, the channel can be accessed via antenna on WSMV channel 4.5.

In addition to MEREDITH, CIRCLE is available through GRAY TELEVISION stations and some CBS TELEVISION stations. Viewers can go to www.CircleAllAccess.com for shows, schedules and a guide to finding the channel in their area.

CIRCLE is a joint venture between GRAY and OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, a subsidiary of RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES.

« see more Net News