Born & Raised Music Festival

The lineup has been revealed for the inaugural "Born & Raised Music Festival," taking place SATURDAY, JUNE 6th through SUNDAY, JUNE 7th in PRYOR, OK. The TEXAS and Red Dirt Country-inspired festival, hosted by AEG PRESENTS, will feature performances by 25 acts, including: WILLIE NELSON, HANK WILLIAMS JR., JAMEY JOHNSON, WHISKEY MYERS, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, MARGO PRICE, RANDY ROGERS BAND, SHOOTER JENNINGS and PARKER MCCOLLUM, among others.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, TEXAS, and Red Dirt Country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of OKLAHOMA, the birthplace of Red Dirt,” said festival producer MIKE DUCHARME of AEG PRESENTS. “These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than WILLIE NELSON and HANK WILLIAMS JR. to headline each day.” For more information, visit www.BornAndRaisedFestival.com.

« see more Net News